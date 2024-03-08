×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 08 March 2024 - 10:15

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court.

Meyiwa, who was the captain of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and the national team, was killed in what appeared to be a house invasion in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

Some of the accused have been contesting alleged confessions submitted to court by the prosecution, claiming they were coerced into admitting involvement in the murder.

TimesLIVE

'Photos prove I was pressurised' - Meyiwa accused

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told the court on Wednesday that pictures submitted by the state as evidence proves that he was ...
News
4 weeks ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
1 month ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
1 month ago

Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims ...
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’

Muzi Sibiya said he feared for his life as he had been assaulted and threatened.
News
1 month ago

