The trial of five men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court.
Meyiwa, who was the captain of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and the national team, was killed in what appeared to be a house invasion in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.
Some of the accused have been contesting alleged confessions submitted to court by the prosecution, claiming they were coerced into admitting involvement in the murder.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court.
Meyiwa, who was the captain of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and the national team, was killed in what appeared to be a house invasion in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.
Some of the accused have been contesting alleged confessions submitted to court by the prosecution, claiming they were coerced into admitting involvement in the murder.
TimesLIVE
'Photos prove I was pressurised' - Meyiwa accused
Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'
'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa
Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial
Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos