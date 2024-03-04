×

WATCH | Pride march in Cape Town after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQI+ bill

By AFP - 04 March 2024 - 10:30

Thousands marched in Cape Town at the weekend during the LGBTQI+ community's annual Pride parade, which this year celebrates 30 years of freedom, including for LGBTQI+ people.

Banners were seen raising awareness for several causes, including a recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana.

Ghana parliament passes stringent anti-LGBTQ law

Ghana's parliament passed legislation on Wednesday that intensifies a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those promoting lesbian, gay or ...
Ghana's opposition leader expresses anti-LGBTQ stance ahead of Dec. elections

Ghana's former president and leading opposition presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights but ...
Uganda activists, lecturers and others fight harsh anti-LGBT law in court

Uganda's Constitutional Court on Monday began hearing a challenge to an anti-LGBT law that carries the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and 20 ...
Ugandan LGBT activist in critical condition after stabbing

A prominent LGBT rights activist in Uganda, where sexual minorities say they have faced a wave of abuse since a harsh anti-gay law was enacted last ...
Nigeria's paramilitary raids birthday party for gay people, 76 arrested

Seventy-six people were arrested for attending a birthday party for gay people in northern Nigeria
