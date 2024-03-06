×

Letters

READER LETTER | Indifference by authorities should not be ignored

06 March 2024 - 14:45
These are some of the counterfeit goods that police seized in Rustenburg on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

While there’s a mushroom expansion of migrant traders who sell unwholesome food stuff, counterfeit goods are the fastest-growing commodities sold in our communities.

The health inspection arms of the local governments have been neglectful in clamping down on food and drinks not certified for human consumption. The lapses can be attributed to the unintended consequences of transferring the health inspection authority to municipalities, whose priorities are dismally misaligned with human health in communities.

No wonder the law enforcement officials are emasculated to nab illegal suppliers or safeguard the well-being of residents. Yet, some are rogue elements who accept bribes, even from those known to sell drugs.

Hitherto, children have fallen victim of such lapses and many consequently died. It’s no coincidence indifference led to the untimely deaths of young people at Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Worse, a slap on the wrist of the tavern owners overlooked the gravity of the neglect. Equally, the derelicts within the relevant authorities escaped accountability for the tragedy. We should treat this crisis as a lesson to make a course correction. That would save our country from going to the dogs.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni 

