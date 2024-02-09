×

READER LETTER | Well done to gutsy Bafana

09 February 2024 - 13:30
Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's equaliser from the penalty spot with Evidence Makgopa and other teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contrary to distractors, including Junior Khanye, our Bafana Bafana did their best. At the end, a winner needs to emerge.

No African country has ever taking on Nigeria in extra time even to penalties. We are the first. They won, yes, but they know it was not on a silver platter like they used to get.

We as a country sent a message to Africa, and the message is simple – respect us. Many were looking forward for the defending champions Senegal and Cameroon clashing in the final, but where are they? They took early showers. Well done “Rainbow Boys”.

Mathabatha Kganyago Paledi, email

