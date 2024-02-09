Contrary to distractors, including Junior Khanye, our Bafana Bafana did their best. At the end, a winner needs to emerge.
No African country has ever taking on Nigeria in extra time even to penalties. We are the first. They won, yes, but they know it was not on a silver platter like they used to get.
We as a country sent a message to Africa, and the message is simple – respect us. Many were looking forward for the defending champions Senegal and Cameroon clashing in the final, but where are they? They took early showers. Well done “Rainbow Boys”.
Mathabatha Kganyago Paledi, email
READER LETTER | Well done to gutsy Bafana
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
