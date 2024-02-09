If the ANC wants to speed up the building of RDP houses, it should do away with tenders for building houses.
Since 1994, tenders have been issued to “tenderpreneurs” worth billions of rand but many houses were never completed because of corruption by ANC crooks and their associates.
The government empowers the same people but the poor black masses are still not empowered. In my view, RDP houses should be built by the department of public works, and if the ANC wants to empower poor black people they could employ them.
The only tenders that should be dished out would be for the supply of materials such as bricks, building sand, roofing materials, wiring, plumbing and other materials related to the building period.
But the ANC government is obsessed with issuing tenders for everything to empower a few individuals connected to the ANC. The party’s officials then receive kickbacks from these “tenderpreneurs” – comrades would still get kickbacks from tenders for the supply of building materials.
Unfortunately, tenders have turned some good people into monsters. They kill each other because of tenders.
Xokola N’wankavangeri Giyani
READER LETTER | Do away with tenders
