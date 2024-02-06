×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Delinquent ANC no longer fit for purpose

06 February 2024 - 12:00
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch

The rules of tough love are relentless in their quest to bring sanity to a delinquent party.

So too, the ANC has over thirty years degenerated from a clear thinking party to a party incapable of controlling their lust for power, money and excesses – coupled with an insatiable thirst for corruption.

It is akin to addicts that are no longer capable of controlling their urges. The forthcoming election must see the electorate performing the duties of a loving and caring parent.

Clamping down on the wayward ANC will be like placing a hardened addict into rehab. The ANC is no longer fit for purpose, so a new party with impeccable credentials, loyal and caring will take over the reins until the horrid delinquency is brought under control.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

READER LETTER | Ban influencers, filming exercises from gyms

A gym in Melbourne has banned tripods for selfies and filming, and the world has ended – well, at least for some people.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Water is precious and needs to be preserved

Water is life and it’s priceless. Life on earth depends on water for survival. Water knows no boundaries and as it flows over the earth’s surface, it ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Genuine, lasting peace is needed to save lives in war-torn Middle East

It is indeed tragic that powerful nations laid the seeds of anarchy, chaos and massive bloodshed in war-afflicted areas of the world.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge