×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman double-scammed, financial sector regulator warns of more social media trickery

By TimesLIVE - 06 February 2024 - 12:00
The scammers are fraudulently using the names of legitimate companies to find victims. Stock photo.
The scammers are fraudulently using the names of legitimate companies to find victims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FEDHAR

Investment scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to find victims to defraud.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has issued several warnings involving TikTok, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The scammers are using the names of legitimate companies to find victims.

In one case, the FSCA said the fraudsters pretended to be from International Capital Markets (IC Markets), a registered financial services provider, to operate a scam on TikTok and Facebook.

In one case, a woman was contacted via Tiktok by fraudsters who promised they would invest her money in return for a greater payout, and subsequently requested her to deposit more money to release her investment return.

Another individual on Facebook offered to assist her with recovering her investment returns from the individuals who defrauded her, and this too turned out to be a scam as she was requested to deposit more funds.

Banking App scam: ‘How I lost R5k in four minutes’

It took fraudsters four minutes and two cash-send withdrawals to clean out the bank account of a Soweto man while he was still inside the bank's ...
Business
1 week ago

IC Markets has confirmed it is not associated with the individuals on TikTok or Facebook using its name.

In another case, two impersonators are illegally using the name of Centaur Asset Management via the WhatsApp number +27-67-209-8867 and fraudulently taking deposits from unsuspecting members of the public.

A fraudulent Instagram account and website run by individuals purporting to be from RCG Markets has also been brought to the attention of the FSCA. The company has confirmed is in no way related to these individuals or the fraudulent account and website being used.

Yet another scam is being run on Telegram using the name of Brantam Financial Services Holdings. The fraudsters are using the company's logo, contact details and directors’ photos to scam unsuspecting clients.

A clue to this not being a legitimate investment lies with the huge “return on investment” the scammers are advertising: a lump-sum investment in return for two or three times the amount initially invested, within four days. Clients are also requested to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The FSCA urged would-be investors to be wary “of such schemes being run on messaging platforms, as well as the different social media platforms, as they are on the rise”.

TimesLIVE

Polokwane woman takes out loan to pay 'prophetess' and dating scammer

Dazzled by a new romance, luxury vehicles and the promise of piles of “cash,” a Limpopo woman has found herself indebted and out of love.
News
1 month ago

Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion, Experian for 'new' SA data theft

Two of the country’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies, TransUnion and Experian, may have been hit by a fresh data hack, potentially ...
News
2 months ago

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

When Zimbabwean mother-of-four Eunice Sinoya enrolled in a first aid course near the capital Harare, she was lured by the college's promise of a job ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pensioner loses R500,000 to dating scammer — second suspect arrested

A fake builder conned a pensioner into giving him more than R500,000 to “pay for his brother's wedding”, his “daughter's operation” and his “tax ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge