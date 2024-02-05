×

READER LETTER | Ban influencers, filming exercises from gyms

05 February 2024 - 11:49
Image: MAN64/123RF

A gym in Melbourne has banned tripods for selfies and filming, and the world has ended – well, at least for some people.

Tripods are actually a trip hazard and those using the cameras are a nuisanceas they demand space for their perfect Instagram post or YouTube clip. Very few people need to film themselves exercising and those that do are probably doing so under a coach’s supervision.

Maybe it would be easier to ban influencers, and leave it to the people who actually want to exercise rather than those who want to pose and film themselves “exercising ”.

Does anyone really doubt the world would be better off with fewer photos and far fewer influencers?

Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia

