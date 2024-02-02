×

Letters

READER LETTER | Looters now use deadly organised crime tactics.

02 February 2024 - 11:00
Limpopo police are investigating a murder case after a woman's body was found lying on the side of a road. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The recent shooting of Rand Water chief shared services officer Teboho Joala, is an advance from state capture whereby you had to comply with a certain grouping’s instruction or lose your job.

It is now turning into scary mafia tactics that if you don’t do as dictated, you are dead; because as per the article from Sowetan on January 31, “the municipality started a new business model aimed at taking over the distribution of water from municipalities struggling to get water to households”.

It can only lead one to infer that those who benefit from water tanks decided that if you make progressive decisions and come up with fresh ideas you are as good as dead. The dark faces behind the killings are using classic mafia techniques whereby they destroy for them to fix at an exorbitant price. Why are municipalities unable to bring water to households whereas previously there was no issue around that?

S’fanele Booi, Sunninghill

