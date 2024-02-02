×

READER LETTER | Teachers, parents need to work together to help pupils

02 February 2024 - 10:50
Picture: 123RF/FRANNYANNE
As we begin our academic year, it's my wish to see all pupils pass with flying colours. That will only materialise if parents help educators to inspire pupils to take their education seriously.

The idea of distancing ourselves from our kids' education, because we think it's only the teachers' job to educate them, creates a negative attitude that our children end up adopting. The pass rate at the end of the year will not only be determined by hard-working teachers.

It also depends on how united teachers and parents are in educating and inspiring pupils. Teamwork is the key.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa

