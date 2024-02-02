Why do TV stations, when analysing a political matter, ignore former parliamentarians and former politicians? For me, they are the people who have the knowledge of what's being discussed.
In soccer, they use former players or coaches to analyse the game. As a nation, I do not think we are learning anything from these so-called experts, the majority are lecturers with no practical knowledge of political matters. KE Ungulani
READER LETTER | Political analysts lack hands-on experience
