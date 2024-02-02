After two years and six months of being told and believing that those devastating riots, which led to more than 300 people losing their lives, businesses looted and torched, and many people losing their livelihoods, were sparked by the anger of ex-president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, we are suddenly told, out of the blue, that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that there is no connection between the events and that the riots were not in reaction by his many supporters to his jailing.
Confusing. Will the SAHRC then tell us what led to so many people going crazy, causing so much damage, or is this some kind of failed damage control, which seems to believe that the occurrences that happened that fateful July gave Zuma too much credit?
I urge politicians to give us some credit because we can easily see through some of the lies, we are being fed. Those riots were an ugly blot on the history of this country, and they must never be repeated ever again. Period. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa,
READER LETTER | Time to tell us the truth about riots
Image: Facebook
After two years and six months of being told and believing that those devastating riots, which led to more than 300 people losing their lives, businesses looted and torched, and many people losing their livelihoods, were sparked by the anger of ex-president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, we are suddenly told, out of the blue, that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that there is no connection between the events and that the riots were not in reaction by his many supporters to his jailing.
Confusing. Will the SAHRC then tell us what led to so many people going crazy, causing so much damage, or is this some kind of failed damage control, which seems to believe that the occurrences that happened that fateful July gave Zuma too much credit?
I urge politicians to give us some credit because we can easily see through some of the lies, we are being fed. Those riots were an ugly blot on the history of this country, and they must never be repeated ever again. Period. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa,
July riots instigators ditch ANC regalia for Umkhonto Wesizwe party gear in court appearance
Law enforcement officers linked to July riots escape justice
July riots instigators ditch ANC regalia for Umkhonto Wesizwe party gear in court appearance
Deep-seated racism and mistrust sparked July 2021 unrest – CRL report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos