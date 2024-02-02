×

Letters

READER LETTER | Time to tell us the truth about riots

02 February 2024 - 10:40
South African human rights commission
Image: Facebook

After two years and six months of being told and believing that those devastating riots, which led to more than 300 people losing their lives, businesses looted and torched, and many people losing their livelihoods, were sparked by the anger of ex-president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, we are suddenly told, out of the blue, that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that there is no connection between the events and that the riots were not in reaction by his many supporters to his jailing.

Confusing. Will the SAHRC then tell us what led to so many people going crazy, causing so much damage, or is this some kind of failed damage control, which seems to believe that the occurrences that happened that fateful July gave Zuma too much credit? 

I urge politicians to give us some credit because we can easily see through some of the lies, we are being fed. Those riots were an ugly blot on the history of this country, and they must never be repeated ever again. Period. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa,

