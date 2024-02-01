I would like to challenge the government or any serious organisation to do research and gather statistics on tender-related deaths and sex-for-jobs incidents as these will assist in taking control of tenders and manage them to see how they contribute to the economy and to see how sex for jobs contribute to gender based violence in society.
This must be done as a national study. These are burning issues to me.
Anonymous, email
READER LETTER | Investigate deaths related to tenders, sex for jobs
Image: GARETH WILSON
