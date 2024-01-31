The judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice on the SA vs Israel case reminds me of the famous quote by Dr Martin Luther King: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”
In today’s grim war-torn reality, the arc hides in the shadows of justice. It does not bend towards justice on it’s own, it only does so because of fearless and dedicated people.
The overwhelming judgment was a reminder of a judicial statement made decades ago: “It is not merely of some importance but is of fundamental importance that justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.”
Recent historical events reveal thatincitement to crime and violenceagainst a specific group is a precursorto and catalyst for acts of genocide. The judgment, from a legal point of view, saw a “ceasefire” as a demand in an escalating armed conflict, but looked at it from a genocidal context.
It encapsulated a strict ruling demanding an end to all genocidal acts. During the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, it was clearly outlined that the Holocaust was a result of massive incitement and naked hatred that led to genocide andthe onset of World War II.
Top generals in the German armed forces, in a confidential document,predicted a world war before 2025. An English translation by The New York Post reveals a grim scenario of total war engulfing Europe and spreading into both hemispheres. A war to end all wars. As Albert Einstein reminded humanity, that after World War III, World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.
Farouk Araie
READER LETTER | End to genocide demands resolve
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters
