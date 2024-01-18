×

Letters

READER LETTER | Lobola should bring families together

18 January 2024 - 13:15
File photo.
Image: 123RF

“iLobola” (dowry) is meant to bring families together and create a bond between the two. Unfortunately, it has recently been turned into a fundraising and poverty getaway vehicle.

This once beautiful practice used to be respected as a transition phenomenon for both families and was viewed as a token of appreciation from the groom’s family of having umakoti.

iLobola today is so shockingly over -priced and it doesn’t need a rocket scientist to see that this sacred practice has been turned into a wealth creation exercise. It’s no more about strengthening family bonds but is now about selfishness and greed.

This also contributes to domestic violence as men feel entitled to bully women after paying a hefty ilobola price. Women are then treated as things, objects and property. Since when has or have women been for sale?

Many promising marriages have gone down the drain due to impossible requirements from in-laws. Don’t be surprised when young men don’t marry our daughters as these ridiculous price tags scare them away. iLobola is not a money-making profit scheme, stokvel or business entity.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla

