×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Move over, criminal Cele

11 December 2023 - 11:10
Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele.
Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

So, R450,000 was taken from our taxes to fund minister Bheki Cele and a few of his chums’ trip to France. Parlez vous Francais minister?

The “joll” proceeded while people are jobless and starving in this country. This then, are the kind of human beings who serve the nation – opportunists who milk the fiscus for their own selfish needs. The writing for Cele is on the wall... he has failed to offer meaningful resistance against criminals. Clearly his compass is skewed and would suggest that his days in politics are numbered.

Hamba kahle Mkhulu... hand the baton to a younger individual, who has the right skillset. Rugby indeed!! Escargot s'il vouz plait! Ja nee, we are seriously in the k*k.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni 

READER LETTER | Save SA by not voting for rebels

It stands to reason that next year’s elections will be a fierce battle for political power we have never witnessed in our 30-year-old democracy.
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Sympathy for Hamas misplaced

The recent unprovoked massacre of Jews by Hamas in Israel has revealed to us the face of the anti-Semitism in our government leaders and many church ...
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | A self-inflicted catastrophe is on our doorstep

If the passing of the NHI bill did not have such dire consequences for the nation, maybe one would just see it as the government flexing its muscle, ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill