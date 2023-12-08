There is definitely no prize for guessing who will destroy our once beautiful country in less than two years should they be in power. No prize for guessing who will make lawlessness legal because their leader encourages such. No prize surely for guessing who will make insults an official language because every time he opens his mouth, insults flow like the Olifants River. No prize for guessing whose political party’s student wing will continue to destroy infrastructure at our universities.
It is up to voters to save what is remaining of our country by making sure that these rebels don’t find themselves at the Union Buildings. Fellow South Africans, let us not vote for these tyrants who defend criminals but can't be traced because they are not South Africans. No prize for guessing who these thugs masquerading as politicians are.
-Ben Maserumule, Mamelodi East.
READER LETTER | Save SA by not voting for rebels
It stands to reason that next year’s elections will be a fierce battle for political power we have never witnessed in our 30-year-old democracy.
SA already belongs to the Guinness Book of Records for having so many political parties that will contest state power. Much as we respect the constitutional right bestowed on anyone to form or join a political party, I am worried about the undeniable reality that not all leaders or parties will have the citizens as their priority.
