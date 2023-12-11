SOWETAN | Mammoth task awaits Jardine

If you’ve been in SA long enough, you may remember a bold move by businesswoman Mamphela Ramphele to form a political party, Agang SA, a few years ago.
Agang SA offered South Africans an alternative to the ANC. The timing was perfect. Jacob Zuma’s ANC was not only corrupt and incompetent, it governed with impunity. Despite its promising messaging, Agang SA collapsed spectacularly
We are reminded of this as businessman Roger Jardine stepped into the political arena yesterday, launching his outfit, Change Starts Now.
Jardine, the former chairman of FirstRand, is said to have the backing of SA’s business elites and those who believe the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen, is not a palatable presidential candidate to take on Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jardine promises to put in place an efficient government that works for all people. The timing for Jardine could not be more ideal.T he chances of the ANC slipping below 50% in next year’s poll are real.
However, it would be naive to believe Jardine stands any real shot at the Union Buildings. Even if the ANC loses its majority, it still remains the biggest political player with a significant role to play in any coalition government.
Jardine and his backers may also be a little too ambitious to believe they can start a successful campaign months to elections. While Jardine has some known civil society activists in his camp, even at generous estimates, they do not have a strong enough constituency to speak of.
Granted, he may go on to lead the multiparty charter sponsored by the DA, but its combined numbers hardly inspire confidence for a win. Jardine and other political entrants will do well to remember that the most pervasive result of the ANC’s failure to govern is the public loss of confidence not only in the party but our body politic and electoral system as a whole.
Anyone who claims to offer an alternative must inspire South Africans to re-imagine a new kind of political system that is accessible, relatable and publicly accountable.
SOWETAN | Mammoth task awaits Jardine
Image: Veli Nhlapo
