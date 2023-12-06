×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC's deployment policy is killing SA

06 December 2023 - 12:15
.File photo.
.File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Today’s so-called leaders are self-serving by placing their political parties above the interests of SA. Popularity seems to be favoured above competency, resulting in inefficient and ineffective service delivery.

For example, some key posts in government departments are even sold to line-up their pockets leading to mediocre performance. Branch members are given lists of names and asked to nominate NEC members whose competencies and shortcomings they don’t know. The above is a result of cadre deployment and corruption that has led to the demise of our state-owned entities that used to provide jobs for our people.

Some facilities such as stadiums, factories and infrastructure such as roads and harbours have been left to rot at the expense of economic growth and employment. Our fuel price is higher than our neighbouring countries because of the levies to provide luxuries for our top government officials and ministers. The problem is that our democractic government copied from the apartheid government by jumping into positions of the gravy train forgetting those who voted for them.

Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa

READER LETTER | Let's fight GBV, create a better world for women, girls

The recent crime statistics have revealed the staggering number of rapes in Gauteng (2,096) in the past three months
Opinion
16 hours ago

READER LETTER | US artists flock to SA for 'quick buck'

The recent increase in the influx of foreign music artists, particularly from the US, is worrying.
Opinion
16 hours ago

READER LETTER | South Africa can still right its wrongs

SA is awash with possibilities. A person can loot state funds and simplyget away with it
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Illegal connections part of Eskom's woes

While the power utility does its level best to keep the lights on, truth be told we contribute to its woes and we are part of the problem.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct