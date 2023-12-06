The recent increase in the influx of foreign music artists, particularly from the US, is worrying.
READER LETTER | US artists flock to SA for 'quick buck'
Image: Thulani Mbele
The recent increase in the influx of foreign music artists, particularly from the US, is worrying.
Most of these artists and their music is archaic because they were in their prime some decades ago. The “youngest” of these artists was in his prime more than a decade ago – in 2012 to be precise.
The rest of their claim to success dates go as far back as the late ’80s and early ’90s –three to four decades ago. Most of these artists hardly get gigs and their music is seldom played.
SA provides an opportunity for these elderly musicians to come out of retirement – to come to our shores to make a “quick buck” and return home wealthier, at the expense of their local counterparts whose music is forgotten.
The reason why local music seems to have a shorter lifespan is that foreign (usually old) music enjoys more coverage in our media, particularly the radio. It is the music of these foreign artists that is aired on a daily basis at almost all radio stations that makes locals love such music more than local music.
Efforts in the past by some senior managers at the SABC to have a greater percentage of local music to foreign music aired by radio and TV were short lived and unsuccessful. Foreign (international) music is played in the English language, whereas local music is played both in English and our indigenous languages.
We tend to look down on indigenous music as inferior. To bar international/foreign artists from coming to our country completely would be unreasonable. But charity begins at home. We must promote our local artists ahead of foreign artists.
I suggest we restrict international concerts to those artists currently performing in their native countries or have done so not earlier than 10 years ago. Such international performances should be headed by local artists with international artists as backing artists and not the other way round. – Xilumani Nghotsa
