Letters

READER LETTER | No truth will come out in Meyiwa case due to cover-up

04 December 2023 - 09:10
Five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa and are on trial in the high court in Pretoria.
Image: Antonio Muchave

I am disappointed with our justice system. The Senzo Meyiwa case is an obvious thing to any person that there is a big cover-up.

All this drama in court and "bought suspects" are becoming boring because the fact is whoever was in that house knows exactly who shot Meyiwa. But because the cover-up started at the crime scene, no truth will ever come out.

I so wish to know who is the mastermind behind all this. If it was a fair case, the police would have taken in everyone who was in that house for questioning and also those who got to the scene before the police arrived. The Meyiwa family will continue to suffer emotionally because of a continuous cover-up going on.

Morongwa Mokgohloa

