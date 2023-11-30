Lately, it has been very hot in Johannesburg and there has not been much rain. If this weather continues, water levels of the dam(s) from where Joburg gets its water will get lower and lower.
In the southern suburbs of Joburg, I have seen at least five water leaks on pavements, with water running down the gutter's day and night. One leak is opposite the South Rand Hospital in Friars Hill Road just south of Jonkershoek Road. There are probably more leaks that I have not seen.
To prevent a shortage of water, anybody who sees a leak should report it to the Johannesburg water department who should repair the leaks as fast as possible. The municipality and city councillors should have a campaign to make people aware that water leaks on pavements and streets should be reported. They can also give the public the phone numbers and email addresses of municipal employees who deal with these water problems.
People should also repair any leaks in the places where they live or work. It is better to try and save water now than to wait for a shortage of water to become a big problem.
JM THOMSON, email
READER LETTER | Let’s cultivate the culture of saving water
Lately, it has been very hot in Johannesburg and there has not been much rain. If this weather continues, water levels of the dam(s) from where Joburg gets its water will get lower and lower.
In the southern suburbs of Joburg, I have seen at least five water leaks on pavements, with water running down the gutter's day and night. One leak is opposite the South Rand Hospital in Friars Hill Road just south of Jonkershoek Road. There are probably more leaks that I have not seen.
To prevent a shortage of water, anybody who sees a leak should report it to the Johannesburg water department who should repair the leaks as fast as possible. The municipality and city councillors should have a campaign to make people aware that water leaks on pavements and streets should be reported. They can also give the public the phone numbers and email addresses of municipal employees who deal with these water problems.
People should also repair any leaks in the places where they live or work. It is better to try and save water now than to wait for a shortage of water to become a big problem.
JM THOMSON, email
Water outages warning in eThekwini
Hammanskraal to get a new water treatment plant
THEMBA KHOZA | Communities must report vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos