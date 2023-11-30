×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Let’s cultivate the culture of saving water

30 November 2023 - 12:05
Shortage of Water a serious problem
Shortage of Water a serious problem

Lately, it has been very hot in Johannesburg and there has not been much rain. If this weather continues, water levels of the dam(s) from where Joburg gets its water will get lower and lower.

In the southern suburbs of Joburg, I have seen at least five water leaks on pavements, with water running down the gutter's day and night. One leak is opposite the South Rand Hospital in Friars Hill Road just south of Jonkershoek Road. There are probably more leaks that I have not seen.

To prevent a shortage of water, anybody who sees a leak should report it to the Johannesburg water department who should repair the leaks as fast as possible. The municipality and city councillors should have a campaign to make people aware that water leaks on pavements and streets should be reported. They can also give the public the phone numbers and email addresses of municipal employees who deal with these water problems.

People should also repair any leaks in the places where they live or work. It is better to try and save water now than to wait for a shortage of water to become a big problem.

JM THOMSON, email

Water outages warning in eThekwini

Residents in certain parts of eThekwini have been warned of possible water supply interruptions on Friday, with some already experiencing ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hammanskraal to get a new water treatment plant

The state has raised R700m for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant that is expected to provide clean water to the community of Temba in ...
News
2 weeks ago

THEMBA KHOZA | Communities must report vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure

Water is life and sanitation is dignity. Access to water is a basic human right and proper sanitation gives people dignity and ensures the right to ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct