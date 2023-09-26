×

Letters

READER LETTER | Oom Piet must be lauded for fixing potholes

26 September 2023 - 12:35
Towns all over South Africa have become filled with never ending potholes. Stock photo.
Image: Christian Delbert/123rf.com

We would like to thank an old man known as Oom Piet as residents of Randfontein and other communities of the Rand West City municipality.

Oom Piet goes around areas of Randfontein in town and townships filling potholes. He is doing all of this from his own pocket, seeing to it our cars and lives are safe from the dangers posed by our potholed roads.

The people of Rand West City owe Oom Piet massive gratitude for his dedication. May God bless him, his family and the team he works with to fill the potholes.

Jimmy Motlhabe, Randfontein

