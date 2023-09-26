We would like to thank an old man known as Oom Piet as residents of Randfontein and other communities of the Rand West City municipality.
Oom Piet goes around areas of Randfontein in town and townships filling potholes. He is doing all of this from his own pocket, seeing to it our cars and lives are safe from the dangers posed by our potholed roads.
The people of Rand West City owe Oom Piet massive gratitude for his dedication. May God bless him, his family and the team he works with to fill the potholes.
Jimmy Motlhabe, Randfontein
READER LETTER | Oom Piet must be lauded for fixing potholes
Image: Christian Delbert/123rf.com
We would like to thank an old man known as Oom Piet as residents of Randfontein and other communities of the Rand West City municipality.
Oom Piet goes around areas of Randfontein in town and townships filling potholes. He is doing all of this from his own pocket, seeing to it our cars and lives are safe from the dangers posed by our potholed roads.
The people of Rand West City owe Oom Piet massive gratitude for his dedication. May God bless him, his family and the team he works with to fill the potholes.
Jimmy Motlhabe, Randfontein
JRA knuckles down to improve Joburg roads
Motorists may claim for pothole damage to their vehicles
Another disaster waiting to happen?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos