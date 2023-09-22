READER LETTER | Let’s use our cultural heritage as an economic asset

Cultural heritage is meaningful to every country’s sustainable development as it has the potential to help shape society, economy and polity. It should be used to reignite our value system in a society where there is a vast presence of moral decay especially in our polity where people entrusted with powers to look after public resources are stealing from them with impunity.
We have a duty to change how people think about cultural heritage and modernise it to fit our current times. Cultural heritage should not be celebrated only in September; we must celebrate it on a daily basis and use it to create economic growth where we are staying.
I am staying not far from a place that used to be a twin capital of Bahurutshe people who are found in what is called Zeerust/Lehurutshe or Marico in the modern days, in North West province. The twin-capital cities were Kaditshwene (“a place of baboons”) and Tshweenyane (“a baby baboon”). The sacred sites and the most important aspects of these historical places are not only neglected by us, they are privately owned by individual farmers.
This world-renowned cultural heritage site, which was declared an official heritage site in the last decade is in a sorry state. There are no economic activities linked to it such as tourism or educational visits by schools. It is neglected and many people including locals do not know about it.
It would be unfair to only limit our memory to the clothes and food that our forebears used. We need to relearn our ancestors’ value system and apply it into our modern world. We need to develop a strong sense of conscience and compassion in order to change the poor living state of the people.
Cultural heritage should not be about regress or backwardness where we spend time wearing animal skins, it should be about progress and development. Like other progressive countries that are using their cultural heritage to transform their countries, SA should begin to use its cultural heritage as an economic asset.
Kenneth Mokgatlhe, Zeerust
READER LETTER | Let's use our cultural heritage as an economic asset
