South Africa

JRA knuckles down to improve Joburg roads

Booysens asphalt plant back in operation

By Koena Mashale - 22 August 2023 - 12:54
A road in Roodepoort after heavy summer rain that started late in the season. File photo.
Image: JRA

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says there is an R11.8bn backlog that is needed for the paving of gravel roads in the city.

This follows a comprehensive visual condition assessment carried out on the city’s road network, which amounts to 13,599kms. 

According to MMC for transport Kenny Kunene, the assessment uncovered there was an imperative need for resurfacing, with 2,852kms of roads slated for this crucial procedure. 

“Moreover, a concerning 3,968kms languishes in a state ranging from poor to very poor, necessitating reconstruction efforts. The deterioration of road conditions is influenced by multifarious factors, including extreme weather patterns, a lack of pre-emptive maintenance, neglect of stormwater management, undue stress caused by heavy vehicles, and the unregulated excavation of road networks for the integration of new services,” said Kunene. 

The JRA has recommissioned its asphalt plant situated in Booysens after it was dormant for over a year. The plant halted operation in August 2022 due to technical and operational hurdles, mostly because of the absence of an appointed bitumen supplier, which Kunene said was a crucial component in the production of asphalt.

Zweli Nyathi, the acting CEO of the JRA, said the plant empowered the road agency to recommence independent asphalt supply, supporting construction and maintenance projects. 

“This in turn not only promises heightened operational efficiency but also translates into substantial fiscal savings, a testament to the JRA’s steadfast commitment to responsible resource management,” said Nyathi. 

JRA’s asphalt plant has a production capacity of 200 tons per hour, resurfacing 2.5 km of road daily. The plant uses hot mix for repairs and construction, and cold bagged mix for emergency repairs, currently producing 40 bags per tonne. 

Kunene said the JRA would no longer rely on the supply by third parties to fix potholes. 

“The JRA no longer has to rely on third parties for the supply of hot and cold mix to fix potholes and resurface roads. With this plant now fully operational, service delivery for road maintenance, including pothole repairs, will be greatly improved, benefiting all road users, while easing the movement of people and goods,” Kunene said. 

Nyathi said asphalt tar roads command a substantial portion, about 12,431km, of Johannesburg’s extensive road network and required regular visual condition assessments to maintain their integrity.  

“The JRA’s reaction strategy includes a proactive course of action that includes asphalt-supported pothole repairs, crack sealing and road resurfacing. The pressing predicament is further underscored by the substantial R11.8bn backlog requisite for surfacing and elevating gravel roads,” said Nyathi. 

Nyathi added that to realise the JRA’s goal, the allocation extended to a staggering R7.1bn for the enhancement of surfaced roads and an additional R4.7bn for the transformation of gravel roads into asphalt.  

Kunene said the present fiscal year (2023/24) would witness an allocation of R111m designated to resurface a substantial 112km of the road network. 

Brazil, China leaders arrive Johannesburg for BRICS summit