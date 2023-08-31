READER LETTER | Gcaleka has proven her mettle

Adv Kholeka Gcaleka has shown impeccable manners throughout her ordeal while investigating the Phala Phala matter. From day one nobody in the opposition benches of parliament expected her to return a guilty verdict against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
I listened to her press conference when announcing the outcome of her investigation. She put it clearly that she worked with what was on her desk. She invited anybody who had new information to come forward. She even made it clear that she was disappointed by those who had failed to co-operate with her.
We talk here of a person like Arthur Fraser, who initiated the whole saga. Gcaleka made it very clear she couldn’t investigate some aspects of Phala Phala because Phala Phala is privately owned, not a government institution!
She made it clear some aspects of the investigation did not fall within her ambit, but fell under other state institutions, such as Sars and SARB.
Before releasing her report, she was hounded and abused at some universities she visited, insulted by politicians like Julius Malema (EFF), Vuyolwethu Zungula (ATM), Bantu Holomisa (UDM), John Steenhuisen (DA), etc, and told to speed up investigations but through all of this she kept her cool.
These are the very same politicians who claim to be against gender-based violence and respect women. Hhayi bo!
Gcaleka gave South Africans a comprehensive report. No one has questioned her competence.
All you hear is that she should have found Ramaphosa guilty at all cost. Can South Africans place their trust in these haters? Must all laws now be broken just to please political vampires smelling the blood of their opponent?
Gcaleka deserves to be our new public protector. Give her the job. She deserves it. She can’t lose it simply because there’s hatred against Ramaphosa who is fighting hard to restore our country to its former glory. She’s being pursued by corrupt and looters of state resources, some have no shame, even calling drug lords and cigarettes smugglers their friends and sponsors.
Adv Gcaleka for PP. Period!
Pius Mashaba, email
READER LETTER | Gcaleka has proven her mettle
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
