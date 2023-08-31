In the midst of the rat race, quality of the mind is an asset. Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who had lived large in the luxurious Sandton vicinity with undetected, decorated fugitive boyfriend Thabo Bester, played cat and mouse with police.
They were subsequently caught in another country post the discovery of a charred body in a prison cell.
Professionals like Magudumana should be contributing ideas to find solutions to the country’s many medical problems rather than instigating criminal acts.
We’re mindful of how many ordinary South Africans hustle to make an honest living daily to support their families, some with no education at all. Their firmness of purpose and indomitable spirit to make it against all odds should be applauded, not the likes of Dr Magudumana.
If it wasn’t the sterling job of journalists who exposed her and boyfriend Bester’s shenanigans, the lovebirds could be in Hawaii by now having fun. But now she claims abuse upon being arrested for participating in the jailbreak of her convicted lover Bester.
Magudumana is now portraying herself as a victim of abuse by unknown powerful and prominent families as reported. But we know, it takes two to tango. Could this be a strategy to manipulate the public to be sympathetic to her? You be the judge.
Surely, a medical doctor should have known better that any illegal act to obtain a corpse from a mortuary is a violation of the law. Unfortunately, she made her own bed, so she will have to lie on it.
With the passage of time, hopefully she’ll learn to understand that the path to righteousness can only be attained through humility, truthfulness and honesty. In the race of life, minds are free to choose actions but not the consequences thereof.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Magudumana has made her bed, now she must lie in it
