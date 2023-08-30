Breytenbach said Mkhwebane did immense damage to the institution of the public protector, and the reversal of the damage to the institution and its reputation will take a concerted effort from a newly appointed public protector.
‘Gcaleka hasn’t demonstrated the dynamism required’: DA calls for reopening of PP applications
Dissatisfied with the prospect of Kholeka Gcaleka becoming the next public protector, the DA has called for the reopening of applications for the position.
Gcaleka, the acting public protector, has met all the requirements to be considered for the position permanently.
The parliamentary committee tasked with finding Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s replacement nominated Gcaleka as its candidate for the job. She has been acting in the position since June 2022.
If the National Assembly approves Gcaleka's nomination, her appointment would require final approval by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“We hold the view none of the candidates interviewed are suitable for appointment, given the enormous responsibility this position holds. The candidates all showed an alarming lack of basic knowledge of the legal framework in which they would be required to operate. We further hold the view that an appointment should not be made simply due to a lack of any better alternatives,” said DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.
Breytenbach said Mkhwebane did immense damage to the institution of the public protector, and the reversal of the damage to the institution and its reputation will take a concerted effort from a newly appointed public protector.
“It is of utmost importance the newly appointed public protector restores respect and credibility to the office, and who possesses integrity that is beyond reproach.”
The DA did not nominate any of the applicants and nominees for the shortlist because they were unknown players and none of them stood out as a suitable candidate, said Breytenbach.
“It is unfortunate the pool of applicants and nominees was disappointing when compared with the pool available during the last interviews. However, this may serve as an indication of the damage done to the institution under Mkhwebane’s term,” she said.
According to Breytenbach, Gcaleka has an “obvious advantage” because she is the sitting deputy and has acted in the position since the suspension of Mkhwebane.
“She was unable to shake off the baggage from her past and has not demonstrated the dynamism required during her acting stint,” she said.
“Parliament must reopen the application process to find a candidate truly worth of being the new public protector.”
TimesLIVE
