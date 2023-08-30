SOWETAN | Restore integrity of public protector office

Adv Busi Mkhwebane’s seven-year tenure as public protector has been nothing short of tumultuous, with controversy at just about every turn, dragging an office previously covered in the glory of her predecessor Adv Thuli Madonsela’s term.
A Chapter 9 institution, the public protector was, as suggested by the name, envisaged to be a retort against abuse of power by those in public office against ordinary citizens. It was, to borrow from retired former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, an equivalent of the biblical David tasked with fighting for the powerless.
Under Madonsela, it reached what with the benefit of hindsight seems to be its zenith thus far; the imaginary but still so real Gogo Dlamini, had a champion fighting for her.
A public protector is limited to seven-year non-renewable nor extendable term as stipulated by the Constitution, which is why Madonsela, exemplary as she was, had to leave when time was up.
Her predecessors, arguably, never faced the type of examination Madonsela faced under the Jacob Zuma presidency, a trying time indeed for all checks and balances built into the supreme law of the land.
Mkhwebane was beset with controversy from the onset. She made the cut under a cacophony of protest from opposition parties such as the DA and EFF. Her state intelligence background never made for easy bedmates with the image of an independent public protector, especially given Zuma’s own intelligence background in the governing ANC.
The compromised statesman intentions were viewed with suspicion. Given the bumpy ride Madonsela gave him, it wasn’t without reason to expect those shaken by a truly independent PP to try reining them in and keeping them on a tight leash.
Indeed, Mkhwebane was no Madonsela. She had with her own run-ins with the powerful but lost a slew of cases on review, raising doubt about her grasps of the law. It ultimately led to her suspension and moves to impeach her. Her goose is almost cooked now, with the ad hoc parliamentary committee into her fitness to hold office having recommended her removal.
Her term also ends in October.
Now, after the public interviewing of several candidates for the next incumbent, acting PP Kholeka Gcaleka has been named as the next public protector.
The mandate today is to restore the integrity of the office she will be bequeathed by Mkhwebane. An advantage for Gcaleka could be that she knows the institution intimately and should avoid the pitfalls.
There is misgiving about her findings regarding the Phala Phala matter but she was a solid candidate during the interviews and a cut above the competition. However, she’ll do well to heed the lessons of her predecessors, especially the immediate two.
