It’s an open secret. White racists, excluding a few converted, would do anything (poisoning or assassination) and celebrate to see EFF leader Julius Malema lying in his grave. Malema hates white racism.
However, there’s a conundrum. Malema loves and would defend fellow foreign Africans from the continent or diaspora. The very beloved Africans love whites who provide their livelihood in SA. At rallies, they wear EFF regalia but hide them as soon as they leave the venue.
At their workplaces the talk from their masters is none other than how evil Malema is. And as obedient subordinates, they contribute to the discussion to please their bosses. So, after acquiring South African IDs fraudulently or through naturalisation, who do they swear allegiance to?
Truth is, Malema is being double-crossed by foreign nationals in SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Foreign nationals taking Julius Malema for a ride
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
It’s an open secret. White racists, excluding a few converted, would do anything (poisoning or assassination) and celebrate to see EFF leader Julius Malema lying in his grave. Malema hates white racism.
However, there’s a conundrum. Malema loves and would defend fellow foreign Africans from the continent or diaspora. The very beloved Africans love whites who provide their livelihood in SA. At rallies, they wear EFF regalia but hide them as soon as they leave the venue.
At their workplaces the talk from their masters is none other than how evil Malema is. And as obedient subordinates, they contribute to the discussion to please their bosses. So, after acquiring South African IDs fraudulently or through naturalisation, who do they swear allegiance to?
Truth is, Malema is being double-crossed by foreign nationals in SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos