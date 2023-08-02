READER LETTER | SA is a free-for-all country

Some decades ago, on my first outing to Botswana, I was shown a piece of land between the two border posts separating SA and Botswana.
Somebody said to me that the area is no man’s land. As we drove into the peaceful Botswana, I could not stop but wonder, why should one withstand abusive white rule in SA instead of coming over here and occupy the unoccupied piece of land?
What would you do on it? I rhetorically asked myself as basically you would be out of existence by staying there… and I came to accept that it is a dead land, for life is occupants and there are no occupants on that land. As a biology teacher, I could only try to imagine the undisturbed ecosystem over there…no man’s land.
What will happen if I go in? As I was thinking all this, I never thought of any other space that could be turned into no man’s land until experiencing ANC rule in SA. We have a free-for-all land. A land which can be used and abused by anybody at any given time.
We have a land that even the sex industry is controlled by non citizens, owning the daughters of this country and mining their bodies.
We have people who can never think of selling drugs in their countries but sell them like sweets in this land that is supposed to be ours. We had Indian nationals who came to harvest Eskom and other parastatals and left with nothing happening to them.
We, in this land, have people running mining operations parallel to what is supposed to be legal operations and nothing is happening as they terrorise the ones who are helpless.
People who cannot think of stealing coal in their lands own the coal industry in this country and switch electricity on and off at will with no government intervening.
In this country, people who fled their war-torn countries in Asia own booming tuck shops without showing any respect to consumers in this no man’s land.
We danced in 1994 as we were told Uhuru is here and we thought they said freedom, only to realise that they meant the right to steal, to loot and to enrich themselves. They made us believe that we are free at last but we failed to see the land belongs to those who steal.
They even steal from the sick, from children and toddlers, from students, and they promise action. How will we survive?
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
READER LETTER | SA is a free-for-all country
Image: 123RF
