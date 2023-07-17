In a few days, we will be witnessing the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Then on July 28 the Netball World Cup hosted in our African soil for the first time ever, in Cape Town, commences.
We also have South African teams in the upcoming rugby and cricket world cup tournaments to be hosted by France and India respectively later this year.
First things first, let me remind our teams the importance of donning those gold and green jerseys. That alone is an inspiration, pride and motivation – to represent the country’s over population of over 60-million.
Go out there and enjoy yourselves but do it for us too as you represent the country with aplomb and dignity. We wish you nothing but all the best as you deserve to be in those international tournaments after qualifying to be part of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganzas.
We are proud of you and wishing you luck.
You go, Banyana Banyana, Bokke and the Proteas teams for netball and cricket. We are behind you all the way.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Best of luck to all national teams in the world cups
