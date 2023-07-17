The passing of Anti-apartheid Icon, Imam Achmat Cassiem, has left a void that will take decades to fill. While words can never fully express how much someone means to us, language can still provide comfort, solace, hope and even inspiration following the death of a person who did so much for so many over such a long time.
Imam was an icon of the times. This apostle of caring and giving is a promise to the vast geographical mass of SA that there is hope even in the most seemingly hopeless conditions. His dedicated long life and monumental contributions to the community reaffirm our faith in humanity that the streams of unending assistance to the destitute and homeless have not dried up. Nobody can forget this exemplar of utmost devotion to all the tasks he undertook on a scale that defies description.
His entire life was dedicated to helping and assisting scores of men, women and children who turned to him and his organisation. He took it upon himself to translate this into action and touch the lives of communities across the heartland of our country. His work touched every aspect of human endeavour as he tried to bring comfort and care to the desperate and oppressed masses at a time of poverty and fear. Imam was a fearless true patriot who gave comfort and aid to any deserving person who sought his help. He was described as the human face of eternal hope who embodied the principles of equality for all.
To most people he was a role model of charity, , compassion and selflessness. To the oppressed and destitute, he was the beacon that gave hope to their desperate existence. Many of us dreamed of changing the world, but only very few chose to act on it.
Imam gave substance and meaning to the word equality with his supreme acts of impeccable generosity. .May Almighty Allah’s blessing be upon him in the great beyond. Hamba Kahle, our beloved Imam. Your voice continues to resonate across the cosmos.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Cassiem cared for the oppressed
