It is very sad to see our freedoms diminished like this. This is not what we fought for during our years of oppression. During our struggle, for years for that matter, we never had a human rights organisation, especially the Helen Suzman Foundation, defending us – especially in 1976 when we were dying in numbers.
Today we have achieved our freedom and the different nations on this continent are flocking to SA. South Africans have never enjoyed their freedom. Right now the Helen Suzman Foundation, which I never heard of fighting for us during apartheid years, is up in arms fighting for foreign citizens to stay in SA illegally.
Today we have undocumented immigrants destroying our youth with drugs and the government is doing nothing to assist in the fight against the scourge of drugs from these undocumented foreigners. Worse are the Helen Suzman Foundation and human rights organisations that claim they are fighting for the nation of this country, while our youth is being destroyed.
I appeal to organisations to giveforeigners accommodation in their own homes and experience what we are experiencing daily in our lives in the townships.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Where was Helen Suzman Foundation in dark days?
Image: Esa Alexander
