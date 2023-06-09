Why home affairs extended Zim exemption permits

The home affairs department has extended the deadline for the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) until the end of December, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Thursday.
He said the extension was to allow holders of the ZEP to apply for one of visas and waivers provided in the Immigration Act. The extension will last until December 31 this year.
He said the decision followed a directive issued in September extending the validity of the permits issued to Zimbabwean nationals to June 30. He said since then there had been significant developments.
“The department has approved thousands of waiver applications of the affected Zimbabwean nationals. This has resulted in a significant increase in the number of visas and waiver applications,” said Motsoaledi.
There are 178 000 ZEP holders in SA.
The departmental advisory committee, led by Dr Cassius Lubisi, is now dealing with the increased number of visa applications. The department says the minister is equally considering and approving waiver applications on a daily basis.
“Unlike before since May/beginning of June 2023, VFS Global is now receiving between 1,000 and 1,500 visa and waiver applications of the affected Zimbabwean nationals daily. For these reasons, the director-general has deployed more officials to assist in the processing of the applications,” said the department.
VFS Global is the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.
Motsoaledi said he would write a letter to International Relations & Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor requesting her to bring the directive to the attention of the ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
The government’s decision to suspend the ZEP system is the focus of court challenges heard in April and the court is yet to issue a judgment.
The cases were bought by the Helen Suzman Foundation, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation and ZEP Holders Association (Zepha), and the parties asked the court to set aside the decision to terminate the ZEP system as unlawful and invalid.
The system was introduced in 2009 to regulate the status of Zimbabweans fleeing to SA for political or economic reasons. It allows permit holders to live, work and study in the country.
Why home affairs extended Zim exemption permits
An increase in visa and waiver applications has been noted daily
Image: Trevor Samson
