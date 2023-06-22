Can someone wake me up from this dream that Mzwanele Manyi, the TV and newspaper “owner” courtesy of the Guptas, has been sworn in as a MP through an EFF ticket.
Tell me I am dreaming for I cannot fathom for a moment Manyi being addressed as an honorable person. This country’s politics can really leave one “deurmekaar” (muddled or confused, for the uninitiated in that language).
While I don’t care a bit about the EFF, I surely feel pity for those loyal members who have been there since the party was established and are sidelined when an opportunity arises for them to be pushed into parliament. They are suddenly not good enough to be in that “Mickey Mouse house”.
Talk of people with silver spoons in their mouth, surely Manyi takes the cake. While this might not necessarily be the first – he was given ownership of a TV station and newspaper on a platter, and when that collapsed, here is another position given to him on a platter.
EFF loyalists, continue to raise your hands for the party while you are left in the cold.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Manyi takes the cake for being given positions on a platter
Image: Alaister Russell
