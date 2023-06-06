It's Honourable Manyi, as former cabinet spokesperson heads to parliament

Former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is on his way to parliament.

Manyi will be sworn in on Wednesday as an EFF MP, according to well-placed sources. He ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF last month, saying: “After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF.”

At the time, Manyi said his departure from the ATM was amicable, adding he hoped to be the bridge between the two parties.

The EFF is third political home in the past four years.

In 2019, he announced he was leaving the ANC, saying he felt he had overstayed his welcome. He lambasted the ruling party, saying it was fatigued, captured and saturated.