Many years after June 1976, to be exact 47 years, and more than 30 years after the demise of Tsietsi Mashinini, the black government he helped fight for is still doing black youth disfavours.
In 1976, the youth felt that we as black people had had enough of the unjust systems. Glimpses of victory started to show when the Azanian Liberation Army intensified the Struggle and pushed the apartheid government into subjugation until those, who were hungry for power, turned what would have been victory into a negotiated settlement. The new era was ushered in in 1994 and the Mandela journey started.
What was viewed as a journey of hope started to show signs of decay as the period turned into that of self-enrichment and a new class of connected millionaires came into existence.
On this 47th anniversary, the government in some provinces sees the hopelessness and homelessness of young black people as an opportunity to continue to rule in 2024. They have all of a sudden secured monies, which had not been there, to create what was known as kits konstabels during the apartheid years and roped in hundreds of unemployed youth to ensure that come 2024 poor young black people vote accordingly.
They again from nowhere found funds to create thousands of jobs for young people and long queues snaked into areas where CVs were to be submitted in the hope that it will help them secure some income for their hopeless lives.
Hunger makes people desperate and forces them to go where there is a whiff of food. The ANC government has mastered the art of pushing black people to nothingness and to benefit from that.
Can the youth of 2023 be different? Take the benefits and vote with your mind not your tummy.
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
READER LETTER | Youth must vote with their minds
Image: Alaister Russell
