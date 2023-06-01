The notion that politics is a dirty game is counter-productive as politics impacts on all aspects of our lives. Actually, this is aimed at developing apathy and the vast majority of the population remains ignorant.
Let’s be steadfast against this evil of not knowing about crucial matters that affect us daily. Good return on taxes that we pay can be enjoyed if we hold those put in positions of power to account. This happens when we gather reliable, factual information. It then allows us to contribute meaningfully to our surroundings – families, communities, country and the world at large.
Politicians rub their hands in glee when they succeed keeping us ignorant so that they can easily manipulate us. We are fed gushing lectures on Africa Day but poverty, hunger, suffering, no rule of law and other social ills continue unabated in 54 countries.
Conflicts have displaced us from places of abode and native countries, and we have perished in large numbers. They are unaffected and live in the lap of luxury. Let’s share pertinent information about what we know and dispel their propaganda.
This will stir up the inner spirit of solidarity to power us to stand firmly against the devastating scourges. It’s now 66 years since Ghana, the first African country to be set free from the handcuffs and fetters of colonialism. But we’ve only lies, greed and corruption to show from our own black governments.
Let’s wake up from slumber, no one will save us except ourselves!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Be politically aware and demand accountability
Image: Alaister Russell
