Letters

READER LETTER | Compromised Vavi is last person to offer solutions

By READER LETTER - 09 May 2023 - 09:56
South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) president Zwelinzima Vavi should be the last person to comment about the current mess in the country. Vavi and his co-cheerleaders, Dr Blade Nzimande and Julius Malema, laid the foundation of the current situation by catapulting a compromised leader to the highest position at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings. 

Vavi supported corruption and he should just shut up. He is part of the mess. Malema and Cassel Mathale bankrupted Limpopo while Vavi was watching. He does not qualify to comment on the current situation as the country is in this quagmire because of him and his co-cheerleaders. Only fools believe what he is saying about the current mess in the country.

He and his co-cheerleaders called Jacob Zuma a tsunami and even boasted that no one was going to stop him. Indeed, none stopped him when he plundered the fiscus and when they woke up from slumberland, the damage had already been done.

Mr Vavi, just shut down and build Saftu.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

