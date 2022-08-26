National Union of Metalworkers of SA's general secretary Irvin Jim has accused the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelinzima Vavi, of trying to send him and newly-elected Numsa national office bearers to jail.
Jim says this is the same reason that Numsa, a Saftu affiliate and its biggest membership,, excused itself from this week's national shutdown organised by the federation because it had to direct its resources to defending itself in court.
Numsa this week was handed a reprieve when the labour court dismissed an application arguing they were in contempt of court for going ahead with a congress that had been interdicted.
The union held its congress late last month.
Emerging from of the labour court victory, Jim said the application was nothing but an attempt by Vavi and his leadership collective to bury him and Numsa.
Jim and Vavi have been at each other's throats throughout this year.
Their disagreements reached boiling point at a Saftu congress three months ago where Vavi won the day with Jim's preferred candidates for Saftu leadership losing.
“We didn’t boycott the shutdown, we simply said given that the leadership of Saftu, led by Ruth [Ntlokotse] and Zwelinzima Vavi were supporting each other in an agenda to nullify the Numsa 11th democratic national congress and take its leadership to jail, we were not in a position to campaign as we would have done,” Jim told TimesLIVE.
Jim accuses Vavi, Saftu general secretary, of trying to send him and other Numsa leaders to jail
Thus metalworkers snubbed the national shutdown organised by the federation of which the union is an affiliate
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
National Union of Metalworkers of SA's general secretary Irvin Jim has accused the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelinzima Vavi, of trying to send him and newly-elected Numsa national office bearers to jail.
Jim says this is the same reason that Numsa, a Saftu affiliate and its biggest membership,, excused itself from this week's national shutdown organised by the federation because it had to direct its resources to defending itself in court.
Numsa this week was handed a reprieve when the labour court dismissed an application arguing they were in contempt of court for going ahead with a congress that had been interdicted.
The union held its congress late last month.
Emerging from of the labour court victory, Jim said the application was nothing but an attempt by Vavi and his leadership collective to bury him and Numsa.
Jim and Vavi have been at each other's throats throughout this year.
Their disagreements reached boiling point at a Saftu congress three months ago where Vavi won the day with Jim's preferred candidates for Saftu leadership losing.
“We didn’t boycott the shutdown, we simply said given that the leadership of Saftu, led by Ruth [Ntlokotse] and Zwelinzima Vavi were supporting each other in an agenda to nullify the Numsa 11th democratic national congress and take its leadership to jail, we were not in a position to campaign as we would have done,” Jim told TimesLIVE.
"[The] bashing of Numsa and its members [which is] damaging to its reputation and standing, we regarded it as an onslaught against the union and its members.
“So under such circumstances we couldn’t mobilise our members but also the little money we have had to be spend on lawyers defending the union's existence in court against a rampant funded counter-reactionary programme to liquidate Numsa out of existence,” Jim said.
Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said Ntlokotse, who was the applicant in the matter seeking to nullify the Numsa congress, was well within her rights to do so as a “member and a shop-steward of Numsa in good standing”.
Shaku said it was “crafty and disingenuous” of Jim to blame problems of Numsa's creation on Vavi and the Saftu leadership.
Said Shaku: “Ruth’s pursuit to nullify the congress is based on her interpretation of Numsa's constitution, which was validated by the labour court when it ruled in her favour. The labour court interdicted the congress because it had found her suspension, the suspension of other shop-stewards and officials, and the exclusion of Mpumalanga from the (Numsa) national congress unconstitutional and invalid."
“That Ruth is the president of Saftu should not prevent her from fighting her own battles in Numsa. She is not fighting the battles in her capacity as a Saftu president.”
Shaku said efforts to end the ongoing tiff between Numsa and Saftu leadership had so far drew a blank.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos