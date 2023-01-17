Zuma will be in court for his private prosecution
Manyi claims justice system protecting Ramaphosa
Former president Jacob Zuma will be in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday even though President Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded in his application to temporarily stop his predecessor from pursuing a private prosecution.
The court found that there was no alternative to the interim interdict as “it would require the applicant to appear before a criminal court and by so doing implicitly submit to a process which he claims is unlawful. Were the applicant to succeed later to have the private prosecution declared invalid, the harm of the submission to the unlawful action cannot be undone.”..
