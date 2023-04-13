The ANC crooks have many ways of trying to steal money from South Africans. How can an individual push through a bill without involving parliament or involving the body concerned in safeguarding that type of governance such as Auditor-General's office?
The minister concerned must be prosecuted. Even if Eskom had applied for exemption, it's not for him to give such permission. Parliament should open a case against him and those who signed the bill.
South Africans are awake now. Let's take these thieves to task. They belong in orange overalls. They never get tired of destroying our country. Let able-minded South Africans vote them out next year and send them to jail.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Send these thieves to jail
