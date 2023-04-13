×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Send these thieves to jail

By READER LETTER - 13 April 2023 - 09:12
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The ANC crooks have many ways of trying to steal money from South Africans. How can an individual push through a bill without involving parliament or involving the body concerned in safeguarding that type of governance such as Auditor-General's office?

The minister concerned must be prosecuted. Even if Eskom had applied for exemption, it's not for him to give such permission. Parliament should open a case against him and those who signed the bill.

South Africans are awake now. Let's take these thieves to task. They belong in orange overalls. They never get tired of destroying our country. Let able-minded South Africans vote them out next year and send them to jail.

Themba Brown, Soweto

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out