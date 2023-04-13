In 2019, there were 48 registered political parties in SA, but since then more parties have emerged. The more the number of political parties, the less the number of votes for each party, but whichever way one looks at the numbers, the ANC will always be dominant.
So the proliferation of parties actually works to the advantage of the ANC. Instead of having the pie divided among the many senseless, unnecessary parties, unheard of in any country in the world, why don't we sober up a little, stop being reckless with the future of our country, do the most sensible thing that will ensure that we don't find ourselves scattered all over the world, being homeless because of a failed state that is SA?
Why don't we vote overwhelmingly for just three political parties, the ANC, DA and ActionSA. Surely, a coalition government formed out of three parties, mandated to save our country and nation, will be sustainable, based on multiracialism, no egoism, no triamphantism but pure logic, and a desire to ensure a prosperous future for our country and future generations.
The multiplicity of political parties, which have come to be viewed as some employment opportunity, will not be necessary, as a capable government will improve economic prospects.
Think about it. Let's rebuild SA.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Proliferation of parties give ANC the advantage
