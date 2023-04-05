Godongwana to be grilled over Eskom exemption
Decision ‘abominable and devoid of any common sense’
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will appear before parliament to account for the controversial decision to grant Eskom exemption from declaring its fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.
The move to grant Eskom financial exemption from regulations under Public Finance Management Amendment Act (PFMA) was met with outrage. However, National Treasury said the decision was made to boost Eskom’s borrowing powers...
