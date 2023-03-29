Dear minister of police Bheki Cele and your national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, the rule of law simply means we are all equal before the law.
Churches, mosques and synagogues are all part of our communities and there’s nothing holy about them until proven so. Illegal drugs that are devastating our beloved country, you’ll be surprised to find that these religious institutions are safely manufacturing them or are stored in their warehouses.
Townships, informal settlements and villages are frequently raided and doors kicked and broken without a warrant. As a result, foot soldiers are arrested for peddling drugs while drug lords drive luxurious German cars. Hence you are fighting a losing battle. What happened to the principle of doing your duty without fear, favour or prejudice?
Also, behind the façade of mansions surrounded by high walls and electric fences in leafy suburbs, drug laboratories may be discovered. If need be, helicopters must be used to sniff these people out.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Police must do their duty without fear or favour
Image: Eugene Coetzee
