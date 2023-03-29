The South African sugar industry seems to be in financial difficulty. This could lead to people losing their jobs.
To help prevent this, consideration should be given to raising import duties on imported products containing sugar, such as sweets, chocolates, biscuits, etc.
This would make these imported products more expensive so people would be more likely to buy local goods of these types.
Jane Thomson, The Hill Extension, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Import duties could save SA sugar industry
Image: Emil von Maltitz
