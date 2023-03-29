×

Letters

READER LETTER | Import duties could save SA sugar industry

By READER LETTER - 29 March 2023 - 08:44
The sugar industry is in for a R723m loss due to load-shedding. File image.
Image: Emil von Maltitz

The South African sugar industry seems to be in financial difficulty. This could lead to people losing their jobs. 

To help prevent this, consideration should be given to raising import duties on imported products containing sugar, such as sweets, chocolates, biscuits, etc. 

This would make these imported products more expensive so people would be more likely to buy local goods of these types.

Jane Thomson, The Hill Extension, Johannesburg

