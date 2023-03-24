The world needs noble servant-leadership. Our corrupt nature manifests when we serve self, leading to our downfall. It’s better known as dictatorship.
The people of Eswatini are crying out that they don’t want a monarchy but a democracy. Resistance to their demand has led to unending protests and unnecessary loss of life. From lived experience, South Africans are saying foreign nationals are more than them and limited resources are inequitably shared.
As a result, this has reinforced the abominable divide and rule crafted by the past evil regime. African brothers and sisters are dearly loved but we all face the common problem after independence, greed and corruption of our black governments.
No one will free us from these fetters of exploitation and oppression except ourselves as individual countries. EFF leader Julius Malema is missing this point. The foreigners that he protects are employed and own businesses in SA.
During the national shutdown, foreigners were at work and running their businesses as usual, thereby defying his call. The shutdown was aimed at exposing the lack of government responsiveness. It is precisely the same shortfall displayed by Malema.
So, dictatorship failed but people’s built-up frustration, impatience and anger of nearly 29 years haven’t been dampened.
A great leader like King David of the Israelites plucked enough courage, admitted and repented to his wrongs of adultery and murder. Do the same, Malema, as Psalm 51 shows.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Malema missing the point on poverty
Image: Alaister Russell
The world needs noble servant-leadership. Our corrupt nature manifests when we serve self, leading to our downfall. It’s better known as dictatorship.
The people of Eswatini are crying out that they don’t want a monarchy but a democracy. Resistance to their demand has led to unending protests and unnecessary loss of life. From lived experience, South Africans are saying foreign nationals are more than them and limited resources are inequitably shared.
As a result, this has reinforced the abominable divide and rule crafted by the past evil regime. African brothers and sisters are dearly loved but we all face the common problem after independence, greed and corruption of our black governments.
No one will free us from these fetters of exploitation and oppression except ourselves as individual countries. EFF leader Julius Malema is missing this point. The foreigners that he protects are employed and own businesses in SA.
During the national shutdown, foreigners were at work and running their businesses as usual, thereby defying his call. The shutdown was aimed at exposing the lack of government responsiveness. It is precisely the same shortfall displayed by Malema.
So, dictatorship failed but people’s built-up frustration, impatience and anger of nearly 29 years haven’t been dampened.
A great leader like King David of the Israelites plucked enough courage, admitted and repented to his wrongs of adultery and murder. Do the same, Malema, as Psalm 51 shows.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos