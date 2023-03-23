READER LETTER | EFF wants Ramaphosa out, but sleeps with the ANC

The national shutdown by the EFF, to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign among other issues, was a great success. And more importantly, it was peaceful.
Something important also happened as a result of the shutdown. There was no loadshedding for the entire long weekend. It is clear that Eskom was instructed by government not to implement loadshedding.
Many people have attributed the temporary suspension of loadshedding to the new minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. What has he done to deserve that? Nothing, really. Credit should be given to the EFF’s shutdown.
The EFF’s shutdown has really shaken the nation, including government. The government employed its security machinery to be visible and be everywhere. Hence, the shutdown was peaceful and without violence.
The above has demonstrated that the police have the capacity to protect the nation. However, the truth is that, there is no political will to do so. In other words, the government is failing the nation on the security matter.
Having said that, I’m concerned about the game being played by Julius Malema and his gang. At local level, in Gauteng in particular, the EFF is sleeping with the ANC. At national level, they are calling for the resignation of Ramaphosa.
It is an open secret that Malema and ANC in Gauteng are very close. Hence, they are working together to oust DA-led coalitions in Gauteng municipalities. And they don’t care about the instability they are causing to those local government municipalities.
However, I fail to understand how the ANC in Gauteng can sleep with the EFF while it is calling for the resignation of its national president. What message is Panyaza Lesufi sending? Why is he quiet about the EFF’s actions?
There is a theory that Malema is the country’s deputy president in waiting. When Paul Mashatile becomes president, so goes the theory, he will give Malema the deputy presidency. Does this explain why Gauteng is not protecting Ramaphosa?
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | EFF wants Ramaphosa out, but sleeps with the ANC
Image: Masi Losi
