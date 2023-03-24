The five-year trajectory of the EFF’s politics of violence has been turned around for the first time as the attempted start of its “revolution” on Monday 20 ended in a day of peaceful protests. For that we must salute the courts, cops, army, private security and civil society for putting a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection.
These groups banded together to form a strong lobby against violence. To save face, the EFF proclaimed protecting the constitution by marching peacefully to remove President Ramaphosa from office!
Two court interdicts at the weekend prior to the shutdown day set the ball rolling. These interdicts against violence put the EFF on the backfoot, as did social opprobrium! The party’s methodology of threat and rhetoric of brutality and war may have reached the end of its natural life.
Until now, this ideology has been pursued with impunity by the EFF, even in parliament. The party regularly attacks journalists, the most recent being Silindelo Masikane, an eNCA reporter!
Since the EFF announced the shutdown in January 2023, its members have used social media to threaten violence, showing stacks of tyres and boxes of matches, and forcing shopowners to agree to shut down or face looting.
The EFF’s only market is among thugs, the unemployed and foreign nationals, especially Zimbabweans! Malema and the EFF’s only successful “shutdown” was that of the VBS bank!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Shutdown was peaceful thanks to efforts by state, civil society
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
